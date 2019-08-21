Gilbert’s dramatic work follows the fold

In these current works, the utilitarian is unimportant: they are created for the wall and are dramatic in glossy red, black and white, with some matt and silver colours… “Hash” by Gilbert Riedelbauch.

Craft / “Form Follows Fold”, Craft ACT Craft and Design Centre, until August 31. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

GILBERT Riedelbauch is showing works in a composite aluminium panel, which is folded, curved and cut into elements that are joined. He has previously shown shallow dishes or platters and more functional works. In these current works, the utilitarian is unimportant: they are created for the wall and are dramatic in glossy red, black and white, with some matt and silver colours. 

After his departure from the ANU Canberra School of Art and Design Riedelbauch set himself some challenges one of which was adding curves to his work.

“Quad” by Gilbert Riedelbauch.

Riedelbauch is a trained silversmith and his knowledge, skills and tools were engaged creating these panels. His interest in geometry and other mathematics were also vital to the success of the works. The angles of the folds, the curves of the rounded elements all had to be precisely calculated.

The elements are held together mechanically, so that they are invisible from the front: the angles and folds fit perfectly.

The elements are placed together in a range of combinations, drawing on architecture and symbols. The combinations of colours create a playful tension and celebrate the car-like surfaces.

The pieces of composite aluminium are fabricated in Fyshwick and Gilbert has worked closely with the company to achieve the high surface quality that he demands, developing bespoke tools which he provided the company. 

Riedelbauch has been at the forefront of using digital fabrication, combined with manual craft skills and this exhibition is a testament to his knowledge and experience.

Review

