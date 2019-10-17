Ginninderry’s display village with a difference

Share Canberra's trusted news:

More than two years in the making, the Ginninderry development at West Belconnen is soon to open its first display village. This is a sponsored post.

AFTER more than two years of planning, the Ginninderry development in West Belconnen will soon unveil a “destination” display village with the promise of a visitor experience like no other.

“GX – The Ginninderry Experience” is set to re-write the rules for display villages with the latest sustainability initiatives on show, a local arts trail, turf and environmental displays, the “Mini-G” tiny house, 16 cutting-edge display homes, a workshop series and an integrated mobile app to further enhance the visitor experience.

Ginninderry is a 30-year project through a joint venture between the ACT Government and Riverview Developments Pty Ltd, to develop 11,500 building blocks across three new suburbs.

For the team behind the development, it’s an opportunity to put the “Ginninderry difference” into action.

“We set ourselves a challenge to deliver a display village with a difference – a place that inspires visitors and increases their understanding about what’s possible when it comes to sustainability, modern design and smart planning,” says Ginninderry project director Steve Harding.

“The result is a demonstration village that brings together 16 incredible homes, the latest sustainability features and products, some really interesting displays and a unique arts trail.”

GX is supported by an app that will guide visitors through the village, providing extra information and insights while removing the traditional deluge of printed handouts.

An Australian first, the GX App will enhance the visitor’s experience, providing a full catalogue of display homes, sustainability features and an arts trail, supported by more than 150 scannable markers in the village. This information can be accessed before, during the visit and later at home.

Ginninderry marketing and communications manager Niva Pryor says: “We are doing things differently here,” she says. “We are hoping to inspire people to think differently about other, more sustainable ways to live.”

Niva says that the commitment to innovation is what drives the diverse team at Ginninderry and has resulted in a number of “firsts” to push the boundaries about what’s possible in offering an exciting, thriving, sustainable and engaged community that will live in the future suburbs being developed. With the first residents moving into Strathnairn in December, Ginninderry offers a range of home options – from flexi living, to the larger-sized family homes, Niva says, accommodating the needs of a wide range of residents, from upgraders to downsizers, singles, couples and families.

A “tiny home” will be on display at GX, prompting people to ask: how much space do I really need to live?

Sustainability manager Jessica Stewart says the option to build smaller homes is an important one to consider, especially for secondary housing with multigenerational living. Ginninderry is leading in its commitment to sustainability, says Jessica. “We are proud to be the only ones in the capital region with a six-star Green Star – Communities rating.

“We’re doing things very differently when it comes to sustainability and community outcomes.

“We’ll be showcasing the latest sustainability features including smart energy management systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, lighting, a grass driveway and much more.”

Susan Davis has worked closely with local artists, indigenous leaders and community members over recent years.

She says that community consultation, involvement and analysis of what the local people need to be healthy and happy is at the heart of her role as community and cultural planning manager. Susan has collaborated with local artists to use GX as a platform to showcase the work of the arts community.

“In this world of ‘fast-retail’, most display homes are decorated with mass-produced products, but we saw an opportunity to engage our incredible arts community and the result is the commissioning of more than 100 pieces from local artists ranging from paintings to ceramics, sculpture and glasswork,” says Susan.

The builders have selected a number of pieces for each of the display homes, which will be for sale, says Susan.

“Visitors will be able to use the GX App to find out more about the artists and each piece,” she says.

“My hope is that we can use the arts trail to build the profile of our local arts industry and inspire visitors to consider a piece for their own homes.

With a full program and family friendly entertainment, GX will launch on the weekend of October 26 and 27 with special talks, displays and activities including a special appearance by Scott Cam of “The Block”, Paul West from “River Cottage Australia” and “Gardening Australia”, performances by Junkyard Beats and the Teeny Tiny Stevies and a wide range of activities for the whole family.

“GX – The Ginninderry Experience” will launch on October 26-27 from 10am to 4pm. Follow the signs to Ginninderry from Drake Brockman Drive, Holt. The free GX App is available via the Apple Store and Google Play.

WHAT’S ON

Opening weekend celebrations From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, the streets of GX will come alive with a packed weekend of entertainment, food, activities and open homes.

Special guests include:

• Scott Cam – award-winning host of “The Block”.

• Paul West – host of “River Cottage Australia” and “Gardening Australia”.

• Teeny Tiny Stevies – ARIA award nominated children’s entertainers from ABC for Kids.

• Junkyard Beats – high-energy routines that include body percussion, fire drumming, junk percussion, pyrotechnics and hilarious skits along with kids’ drumming and instrument workshops.

• Blender Bikes – pedal up your own smoothie.

• Live screen printing – a large interactive screen-printing station where visitors can select a design and watch as their very own tote bag is produced.

• Kids’ activities and giveaways.

• Food truck alley.

‘It’s great to have local builders work with us who embrace our vision’

Niva Pryor

GINNINDERRY MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

“I’VE worked on other developments, but Ginninderry is truly innovative and we are doing things quite differently,” she says.

“We are moving away from the usual practices, with a big focus on sustainability. It’s great to have local builders work with us and also embrace our vision for Ginninderry.”

Niva says that the custom GX App is an Australian-first that will guide visitors through the new display village and enhance the visitor experience, through three different “trails” – home designs, sustainability and the arts .

“You can get a taste of Ginninderry before you come to the village through the GX App,” she says.

“There’s so much information to consume and the app makes it easy and interactive to see what’s on offer. Users will be able to contact a sales consultant or an artist on the spot!”

Niva says she is excited to see the new suburbs take shape and work with the new residents to build a thriving community.

“Our vision is to see the young first-home buyers upgrade in the future within Ginninderry and build their families and future here.”

‘We have a wide range of sustainability features and ideas’

Jessica Stewart

GINNINDERRY SUSTAINABILITY MANAGER

RATED as a six-star Green Star – Communities development, Jessica says display village homes at Ginninderry will have solar panels, double glazing and electric-vehicle charging points integrated into the buildings.

“Our display village pushes the bar for industry,” says Jessica.

“We have a wide range of sustainability features and ideas that people can take away and implement in their own homes,” she says.

Jessica says that as custodians of the land, Ginniderry’s commitment to sustainability isn’t just focused on the homes.

“On display will be a ‘turf trial’ with seven different types of irrigated and non-irrigated turfs to see how turfs respond to different conditions,” she says.

Jessica is also working with researchers at ANU to understand the best grasses or shrubs to plant underneath the large mature trees at Ginninderry, and how animals use these trees.

“We are inspiring a new way of living,” says Jessica.

‘I am always asking – how can I bring an artist into this?’

Susan Davis

GINNINDERRY COMMUNITY AND CULTURAL PLANNING MANAGER

“MY role is to analyse and understand what are the appropriate cultural resources and facilities for people living at Ginninderry, working closely with the surrounding community,” says Susan.

“We want Ginninderry to be seamless with the neighbourhood and for all of the ACT to feel at home here,” she says.

From the first step into “The Link” sales office, visitors are immersed in an exhibition of local artworks. Innovative play spaces are designed across Ginninderry with extensive input from local families as well as the play activation network, says Susan.

“We are conscious that in the arts world, early career artists need that first step on the ladder. Ginninderry gives people a chance to do that here,” she says.

“As we roll out the project there will be many more opportunities to support local artists through integrated public artworks,” says Susan.

“I am always asking – how can I bring an artist into this? There are ways that artists view the world differently and see beauty in things that we would otherwise miss.”