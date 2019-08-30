Gordon family concerned for missing teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GORDON family is concerned for their 14-year-old teenager after he went missing this morning (August 30).

Noah Park was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jumper, black tracksuit pants and black running shoes at his home in Gordon.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with a medium build, short dark hair and blue eyes.

Police are now calling for the public to help them locate him.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Noah is urged to contact police on 131 444.