Government looks for help to water fatigued street trees

WITH the extreme heat causing stress to the 760,000 trees in Canberra’s urban forest and no immediate prospect of rain, City Services Minister Chris Steel is asking the community to help look after their street trees.

“Our city services staff are actively watering thousands of trees under five years old, however with the extreme heat and extended drought we are calling on the community to lend a hand and help water trees in their neighbourhood,” he says.

“We are facing some really extreme heat with no significant rainfall expected until February and the soil will stay very dry from the weather conditions over the last few months.

“We are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for their own street trees where possible and apply some grey water if they can. A little help from locals will make a significant difference to trees over the hot, dry Canberra summer.”

Canberrans are encouraged to water street trees using water that would otherwise go down the drain, including:

Popping a bucket in the shower to collect water.

Collecting greywater from the washing machine.

Using the melted ice in an esky after a barbecue.

The Minister says an eight-litre bucket of water once a week could provide enough supplementary water for young trees during dry periods. A larger tree of over five metres may require several buckets once a week.

The water should be applied slowly during the cool of the morning or evening, under the tree and close to the trunk to get into the tree roots. It’s not necessary for people to dig trenches around trees to catch the water as this can cause damage to the roots.

We especially ask people to look for stressed or struggling trees. There are a few signs that your neighbourhood tree is in trouble including dead branches in the canopy, sparse leaf cover, deep bark cracking and curling, and browning or drooping leaves.

Tips at actsmart. act.gov.au/quick-tips/water_ saving/using_greywater