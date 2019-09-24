Grumpy / Graffiti sullies train painting 

The painting of a train coming out of a tunnel at the Red Hill electricity substation. Photo: Janis Meikle

Inner-south reader THELMA TOKESI is grumpy about graffiti.

ACROSS Mugga Way, from the end of Flinders Way, before arriving at the fence line at the bottom of Red Hill, on the left, is what looks like an electricity substation (a bunker in appearance). 

For years it has been covered in graffiti. Several months ago, an artist covered the graffiti with artwork – a train coming out of a tunnel. Our grandchildren loved it! 

Don’t look too closely… the vulgar graffiti spoiling the artwork. Photo: Janis Meikle

Unfortunately, some irresponsible person with no respect has now tagged swear words on it. It is so disappointing.

There are a number of what look like electricity substation sheds covered in graffiti, two in my area, one on Murray Street, between Captain Cook Drive and Flinders Way (behind Mocca daycare), and one in the median strip on Canberra Avenue, on the corner of Eyre Street, that I am sure if paint was supplied there would be artists happy to display their work to cover up the graffiti.

 

