Green bin collection dates change

FROM Monday, April 1, green bins will be collected on the alternate fortnight to recycling collection.

“If your normal fortnightly recycling day is Monday, then your green bin will go out on Monday the following week,” says City Services Minister Chris Steel.

But until then Mr Steel says residents with existing green bin services in Belconnen, Tuggeranong and Weston Creek are asked to continue putting their green bin out per the current schedule up to (and including) March 30.

An additional green waste collection has been scheduled for suburbs, where there will be a delay of more than four business days. Richardson and Calwell will have an extra collection on Tuesday, March 26, Theodore and Bonyhton will have an extra collection on Wednesday, March 27, and Isabella Plains will have an extra collection on Thursday, March 28.

For more information, and to download the new collection calendars, visit act.gov.au/greenbins.