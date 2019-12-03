Greenway man found with images exploiting children

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GREENWAY man faces child exploitation charges after police found images and videos exploiting children on the computer in his apartment.

The man was arrested last week by members of the ACT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (ACT-JACET) before they searched his apartment yesterday (December 3).

The man is on watch house bail and will face charges in court in January.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333000 or via crimestoppers.com.au