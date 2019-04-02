Griffith man threatens public harm

By
CityNews
-

A GRIFFITH man who was threatening to cause public harm and was in possession of an object, which was intended to kill or inflict harm, was arrested yesterday afternoon (April 2). 

Police became aware of the 28-year-old after information about him was supplied to the National Security Hotline.

The man was also charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Detective superintendent Scott Moller says there was no information to suggest the man was acting with others or in a group, though police will pursue all possible avenues of enquiry from here.

“I would like to reassure everyone we have not identified a specific target, and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community,” he says.

Mr Moller says it’s also a timely reminder to the Canberra community that if they see or hear something suspicious or something that doesn’t seem right, contact the National Security Hotline on 1800 123400.

