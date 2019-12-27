Grim forecasts lead to total fire ban

Share Canberra's trusted news:
THE forecast Fire Danger Rating for tomorrow (December 28) is predicted to be very high, which means if a fire starts it may be uncontrollable and move quickly.
The smoke is on the way back.
And the weather is forecast to be hot, very dry, moderately windy with a predicted temperature of 37C.
Consequently, ACT Emergency Services commissioner Georgeina Whelan has declared a Total Fire Ban for the whole of the ACT tomorrow.
The Bureau of Meteorology also says a smoke haze will remain in the region.
Keep up-to-date via esa.act.gov.au call 132281.
