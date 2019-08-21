Group beats man with bat at Glebe Park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was walking through the southern end of Glebe Park early this morning (August 21) when he was allegedly approached by a group of men and beaten with a baseball bat.

The group of about two or three men went up to the victim at about 1am in Civic, where they beat him and stole his backpack, which had a laptop, a mobile phone and a sum of cash.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6430151.