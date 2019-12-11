Gun sound alerts Goulburn police

WHEN police went to a Goulburn home yesterday (December 11) to serve a notice letter, the trip quickly turned into an arrest after they were faced with the sound of a gun. 

After knocking on the door at about 10am, police allegedly heard the sound of a shotgun being cocked from the other side of the door.

A 35-year-old man opened the door before allegedly dropping the shotgun underneath a coffee table. He was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station.

Officers executed a search of the premises and seized a shotgun, ammunition, “ice”, war medals, computer equipment and mobile phones.

The man has been charged with possessing a prohibited firearm (shortened firearm), possessing a firearm whilst unlicensed, not keeping a firearm safe, possessing ammunition while unlicensed, possessing a prohibited drug and goods on premises suspected of being stolen. He will face charges at Goulburn Local Court.

Inquiries continue.

