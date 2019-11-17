Share Canberra's trusted news:

HUNDREDS of Gungahlin residents have contacted the Canberra Liberals about concerns for their safety, says Yerrabi Liberal Member James Milligan.

Mr Milligan says residents are concerned at the rate of crime in their suburbs with people reporting incidents such as assaults, car thefts, slashed tyres, burglaries, drug-related public disturbances and knife wielding.

“Gungahlin residents are fearful for their safety,” he says.

“They are worried that crime is getting worse, and they want to know what the government is going to do about it.

“Canberrans deserve to feel safe in their homes and suburbs.”