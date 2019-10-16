‘Gunshots’ wake Bruce residents early this morning

POLICE raced to Bruce at about 3am this morning (October 16) after residents reported hearing what they believed were gunshots. 

Residents heard the shots on Thynne Street and now police would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of Thynne Street around the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6449185. 

