Have you seen Anka?

THE family of Anka Roncevic have concerns for her welfare after she went missing yesterday (September 5).

Anka was last seen at her home in Kaleen.

Anka, 51, was last seen at her home in Kaleen at about 8am but police says she may have been at Westfield Belconnen at about 12.45pm.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 174cm (5’8”) tall, with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Anka is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. 

