Have you seen Bianca?

POLICE and the family of 14-year-old Bianca Madden are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Wednesday (October 23).

Bianca, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm (5’7″) tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes and of a slim build, was last seen in the Woden area and hasn’t been heard of or seen since.

Police are asking anyone who is in contact with Bianca to reassure her that she is not in trouble, and that police wish to check her welfare.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Bianca is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.