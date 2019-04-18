Have you seen Christopher?

CONCERNS for the wellbeing of Christopher Edwards has been raised by police and his family after he went missing last week.

The 34-year-old was last seen at his mother’s house in O’Connor.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160-170cm (5’3”-5’7”) tall with a slim build, light brown hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

It’s believed Christopher is travelling in a silver/grey Holden Astra and may be in the Queanbeyan area.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444 using reference 6385357.