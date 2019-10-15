Have you seen Graham?

THE family of 72-year-old Graham Tippett have serious concerns for his wellbeing after he left his Kambah home on foot yesterday (October 14) and never returned.

He was last seen leaving his home at about 1pm.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Graham, who is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a medium build and grey hair. He walks with a limp and cane and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Graham or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6448935.

