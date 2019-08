Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of Jacqueline Watts are concerned for her wellbeing after she went missing on Monday (August 26).

The 48-year-old woman was seen on Monday evening in Wright and hasn’t been seen since.

She is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’2”) tall, medium build, with light brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.

Jacqueline may also be travelling in a white Kia Picanto bearing ACT registration YNQ39F.

Any information to police on 131444.