Have you seen Jayden?

JAYDEN Goodrem was believed to have boarded a coach to Sydney almost two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since.

Missing man Jayden Goodrem.

The 21-year-old was last seen in Dickson on Thursday, September 26, afternoon. His family reported him missing today and have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Jayden is described by police as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, with short dark brown to black hair, dark eyes and of solid build.

They believe he may have boarded the coach to Sydney at about 12pm on Saturday, September 28.

Anyone who has seen Jayden or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 using reference number 6446560.

