Update: Ryan’s been found safe

Missing man Ryan Campbell.

UPDATE:

Ryan has been located safe and well. 

POLICE are asking the public to help them locate 28-year-old Ryan Campbell after he went missing last night (December 2).

Ryan, who is described as Caucasian, about 174cm tall, with black hair and of a heavy build, was last seen in Kambah and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Ryan may be driving a silver-coloured Mitsubishi Magna and could be in the area of Braidwood.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Ryan is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6467493.

