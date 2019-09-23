Simon’s been found safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: POLICE say Simon has been located safe and well.

SIMON John Gray hasn’t been seen since yesterday (September 23) afternoon and now police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

The 44-year-old, who is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) in height, slim build with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the Holder area.

Simon is known to visit the areas of Belconnen and Weston Creek and is believed to be driving a 2007 Silver Ford Falcon sedan with ACT registration YMX53Y.

Anyone with information about Simon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 131 444.