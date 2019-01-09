Have you seen these stolen items?

POLICE have released details of three distinct items stolen in two burglaries on a Belconnen storage facility that are likely to be easily identified.



The first item is an artwork, made up of stone pieces on small plinths, one of which is on a glowing red base.







The second is an Order of Australia medal, gold in colour, on a royal blue ribbon with a central stripe of a gold wattle pattern.



The third item is a custom-made Olympus BX51TF model microscope and a digital camera, which were stored in a locked black, Pelican brand case with wheels and a handle.





The burglaries at a storage facility on Nettlefold Street, occurred on the nights of Tuesday, November 27, and Thursday, November 29.



Police say that in both instances, the offender or offenders entered the complex through a hole cut in the fence. Attempts were made to break into several storage units, however not every unit targeted was entered.



Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

