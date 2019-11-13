Have you seen young Jay?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE family of 12-year-old Jay West is concerned for his wellbeing after he went missing on Monday (November 11).

Jay was last seen in Harrison and police say he hasn’t been seen or heard of since.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 130cm (4’5”) tall, of medium build and has freckles on his face. He was wearing a blue and red polo shirt and blue shorts.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Jay is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 using reference number 6459945.