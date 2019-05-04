Health issues put pressure on finding missing teen

ON the same day one teenager is found, another has gone missing with police putting out an appeal to locate 17-year-old Keegan O’Sullivan.  

Missing 17-year-old Keegan O’Sullivan.

Keegan has a chronic medical condition and, police say, there are concerns regarding his health if he does not receive medication.

He was last seen at his grandmother’s house in Holt on Wednesday (May 1).

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with a thin build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with white writing on it, blue tracksuit pants and brown boots.

Police and Keegan’s family would like to assure him that he isn’t in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Keegan or has information regarding his whereabouts should call  131 444. Information can be provided anonymously.

