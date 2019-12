Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT is subsumed by heavy smoke from bushfires burning in NSW.

A change in wind direction has caused the smoke to blow across the region.

There are no reported grass or bush fires in the ACT.

The easterly winds carrying the smoke are expected to continue for the remainder of the weekend and possibly beyond with smoke forecast to be around until Wednesday.

For updates on bushfires in the ACT monitor the Emergency Services Agency Incidents Map at esa.act.gov.au