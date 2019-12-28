Here comes the thick smoke again… first in the south

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RESIDENTS in the south of Canberra may see an increase in smoke from a fire burning west of Tumut on Dunns Road, says Emergency Services.

And more broadly across the ACT, residents may see an increase in smoke around 5pm today (December 28) from a fire burning to the south east on Badja Forest Road.

Earlier today the fire danger rating in the ACT was been increased to “severe” due to forecast wind speeds being higher than anticipated.

An Emergency Services’ incident management team is monitoring conditions throughout the day.

A total fire ban remains in place for all of today (December 28).

Emergency Services reports there have been lightning strikes recorded in the Tinderries to the south-east of the ACT.

Emergency Services says there are no fires burning in the ACT and ask the public to only report fires to Triple Zero (000) flames or an isolated column of smoke can be seen.

More at esa.act.gov.au or the NSW Fires Near Me app. Health tips on minimising health effect from exposure to smoke are at health.act.gov.au/