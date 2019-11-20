Hockey ACT ‘pucks’ Rob for top job

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROB Sheekey has formally been appointed the CEO of Hockey ACT.

Mr Sheekey has worked at Hockey ACT since 2003 in various appointments including the company’s general manager, and more recently, was its interim CEO.

Mr Sheekey, who was fortunate to grow up in a hockey family, says he is exceptionally honoured and humbled to have been offered the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of Hockey ACT.

“I would like to thank the board of Hockey ACT for this incredible opportunity and acknowledge former CEO Gavin Hunt for his tireless work in changing the direction of this organisation for the better, and for positioning the sport to have a more sustainable future,” he says.

“I would also like to thank all members of Hockey ACT. Our members and our clubs are our most valuable asset and together we can work to grow this wonderful game.”