Holiday arts / Family-friendly cinema at gardens

THE Australian National Botanic Gardens is hosting the family-friendly Sunset Cinema for the next week or so, with popular classics and advance screenings of “King of Thieves”, “Instant Family” and Shawn Seet’s new version of “Storm Boy”, starring Finn Little and Trevor Jamieson.

Set on the eucalyptus lawn at the gardens, visitors are invited to bring a picnic or buy food and drink on site.

Screenings are as follows:

“Second Act” – Thursday, January 3;

“The Lion King” – Friday, January 4;

“Instant Family”– Saturday, January 5;

“Creed II” – Sunday, January 6;

“Second Act” – Wednesday, January 9;

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” – Thursday, January 10;

“King of Thieves” Friday, January 11; and

“Storm Boy”– Saturday, January 12.

Sunset Cinema, Australian National Botanic Gardens, until January 12, gates open from 6.30pm. Bookings to sunsetcinema.com.au