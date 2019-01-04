Holiday movie review / ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ (PG) ** and a half

REMEMBER Hiccup, the Viking lad who became chief of a community that cherished its dragons?



Bad guys led by Grimmel want to change all that felicity. Salvation may lie if the community at Berk and its dragons flee to the edge of the world (Flat Earth Society, take a bow; does it still exist?).



Hiccup’s favourite dragon Toothless has fallen in love with a cute pure white girl dragon. She’s a smasher, literally, with an urge to destroy every object and every male dragon who comes near her.



Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) is still in love with Valka (Cate Blanchett). Together they lead an exodus of humans and dragons over the world’s edge, down through the chasm to what some might call the garden of Eden. The final confrontation is tense.



You don’t need a detailed plot summary to understand how this little number is going to play out. It’s fun enough despite the predictability. The skilful animation gave employment to a lot of people. The third in the series, it has been suggested it may be the last. It pulled a largish audience over the full range of age groups in the late-afternoon session at which I watched it. Didn’t see any walkouts.



