Holidays disrupt bin collection for 19 Canberra suburbs

NINETEEN Canberra suburbs will have bin services moved forward three days next week.
Bin collections scheduled for Christmas Day (December 25), will be brought forward to Saturday, December 21.
Impacted suburbs will be Amaroo, Bonner, Casey, Charnwood, Crace, Dunlop (north), Evatt (north), Flynn, Forde, Fraser, Hall, Jacka, Melba, Moncrieff, Ngunnawal, Nicholls, Palmerston, Spence, Taylor.
All other collection days, including Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, will be collected as per normal.
The Mugga and Mitchell Resource Management Centres will be closed on Christmas Day but the
Recycling Drop Off Centres located in Belconnen, Mitchell, Gungahlin, Phillip and Tuggeranong are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including Christmas Day.
tccs.act.gov.au/recycling-and-waste
