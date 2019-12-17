Hooded man snatches woman’s bag in Curtin

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN was walking to her car after she went to the Curtin shops yesterday (December 17) morning when a hooded man snatched her handbag and ran away.

The woman was headed to her car on Curtin Place at about 7.40am, when the man, who was wearing a black hoodie, a bandana covering the lower half of his face, dark coloured jeans and trainers, robbed her.

He was last seen running off on Strangways Street, possibly towards Nelson Place.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage filmed in the area between 7.20am and 8.20am on Tuesday to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6474072.