Hoons caught driving 180km/h in race

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Police seized both vehicles for a period of up to 90 days for street racing.

TWO drivers were caught going 180km/h in an 80km/h zone while street racing in Franklin on Saturday (July 27). 

The race came to an end when police stopped them on Gungahlin Drive, near Oodgeroo Avenue, at about 8pm, and confiscated their cars.

Police will keep hold of their cars for 90 days.

The drivers will also appear at ACT Magistrates Court for driving at a dangerous speed, exceeding the speed limit by greater than 45km/h and street racing.

Detective acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says police have the power to seize vehicles for speed related incidents such as burn outs, failing to stop for police or street racing.

“The streets aren’t for racing and anybody who thinks otherwise will be targeted by police,” he says.

“I’m sure all Canberrans are happy that these drivers no longer have their vehicles and will be held responsible for their actions in court.

“If a collision had occurred the outcome would have been catastrophic. They could have easily killed themselves, their passengers or somebody just going about their business.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMum and child evacuate from burning home
Next articleACT Greens shocked about nature reserve car park
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply