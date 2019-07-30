Hoons caught driving 180km/h in race

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO drivers were caught going 180km/h in an 80km/h zone while street racing in Franklin on Saturday (July 27).

The race came to an end when police stopped them on Gungahlin Drive, near Oodgeroo Avenue, at about 8pm, and confiscated their cars.

Police will keep hold of their cars for 90 days.

The drivers will also appear at ACT Magistrates Court for driving at a dangerous speed, exceeding the speed limit by greater than 45km/h and street racing.

Detective acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says police have the power to seize vehicles for speed related incidents such as burn outs, failing to stop for police or street racing.

“The streets aren’t for racing and anybody who thinks otherwise will be targeted by police,” he says.

“I’m sure all Canberrans are happy that these drivers no longer have their vehicles and will be held responsible for their actions in court.

“If a collision had occurred the outcome would have been catastrophic. They could have easily killed themselves, their passengers or somebody just going about their business.”