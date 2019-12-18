Hot temperatures trigger asthma warning

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH hot temperatures, likely to reach more than 40C by Saturday (December 22), the National Asthma Council is warning of how it can trigger people’s asthma or hay fever.

Asthma Council CEO Siobhan Brophy says the record-breaking temperatures forecast across the nation could affect people’s breathing and trigger symptoms for the one in nine Australians with asthma.

“While some people get asthma symptoms in hot humid air and others are affected by hot dry air, it’s important to remember that extreme weather changes can trigger anyone’s asthma – especially when you’re moving from hot humid weather outside into a cool building,” she says.

“Pollen, dust and mould also are more prevalent over summer and can trigger symptoms when you least expect them, so we’re urging people to plan ahead and look out for their personal warning signs to help prevent serious complications during the summer heat wave.”

Ms Brophy says people with asthma and allergies should stay aware of how they’re feeling during the heat, and if asthma symptoms start, should act quickly to stop it turning into an asthma attack and seek professional help.

“It’s important to stick to a good routine by taking your preventer inhaler every day as prescribed,” she says.

More importantly, as alerts for bushfires hit extreme across most of the country, Ms Brophy says the council is reminding people in high risk areas to make sure they pack their asthma medication and written asthma action plan (if they have one) in their emergency evacuation kit.

The Asthma Council also suggest people: