Howzat! Holt’s a big hit with sportspeople

HOLT, named after former Prime Minister Harold Holt, was gazetted on July 2, 1970.

Bounded by Southern Cross Drive, Starke Street, MacNaughton Street and Drake Brockman Drive, its streets are labelled after sportsmen and women.

Inside these borders is the town’s designated group centre, Kippax Fair.

It was named after NSW cricketer Alan Kippax, who was regarded as one of the great stylists of Australian cricket during the era between the two World Wars.

Alan overcame a late start to Test cricket to become a regular in the Australian team between the 1928–29 and 1932–33 seasons.

Event makes horse riding equal for all abilities

FOR almost 45 years, Pegasus Riding for the Disabled has been an inclusive space for people with disabilities, says executive general manager Matthew Watson.

The Pegasus Riding for the Disabled riding school in Holt was designed to give riders a meaningful experience, according to Matthew who says the not-for-profit organisation will get a chance to extend this inclusivity at its second annual FUN-khana event on Sunday, November 3, which will bring together school riders with other local riders into an activity-filled community day.

“The activities have been modified to include all abilities so everyone is scored evenly,” says Matthew.

“The FUN-khana is a great opportunity to not only promote Pegasus, our facilities and the work we do but to also allow our riders an opportunity to meet and build new friendships with other members of the riding community.”

But on any day Matthew says the riders are met with sights and smells that transport them to another world when they’re at Pegasus Riding for the Disabled.

“A place where they can wheel or walk easily, a place where they can feel safe and secure; a place that is a home away from home,” Matthew says.

The movement of horse riding, Matthew says is a natural reflex inhibiting position, which improves balance and posture, and provides a one-of-a-kind form of exercise and rehabilitation.

“FUN-khana”, 119 Drake Brockman Drive, Holt, Sunday, November 3. Email yolanda.rohling@pegasusact.com.au, call 6254 9190 or visit pegasusact.com.au

Legal eagles with a local eye

FALCON Legal is all about looking at problems in a holistic manner, says managing partner Necia Wearne.

Located on Hardwick Crescent, Falcon Legal holds the security packets for both Concorde Legal and Jayson Hinder and Associates.

“Any clients who have safe custody documents, Concorde Legal and Jayson Hinder and Associates can contact us and we’ll confirm what we hold and if they want to update the stuff we’re happy to make an appointment,” Necia says.

As for all its other legal services, Necia says Falcon Legal looks at everything from a different perspective to see how the team can help the client in the best possible way.

“Sometimes the solution is not necessarily just a legal one,” she says.

“I can refer them to the stakeholder group, which is made up of accountants, counsellors, psychologists and migration agents.”

But when it comes to law, Falcon Legal covers most areas with a focus in commercial law, wills and estates, conveyancing and family law.

“We can give initial advice in any general area of law and if we don’t have expertise we will find someone who does,” she says.

“And we have flexible appointments because we understand people are busy and can’t always get in during office hours.”

Falcon Legal Canberra, Unit 5, 12 Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Call 6188 3850.

Donations give everyone a Christmas

AS Christmas approaches, Uniting Care Kippax has seen 50 per cent more people needing support, when compared to the same period of time last year, says CEO Steve Coster.

Because of this rise, he’s predicting that requests for charitable support over the festive season will be higher than last year, too.

“There are startling numbers of people who are finding things tough,” he says.

To meet this growing demand, Uniting Care Kippax is appealing for donations of food and new toys for families in financial need through its “Let’s Give Everyone a Christmas” campaign.

“[Around Christmas time] we provide hampers, gifts and other support for children, youth and adults,” says executive minister Karyl Davison.

“Last Christmas thousands of Canberrans right across the city were supported through our services [and] the generosity of Canberra is what made it possible.”

Karyl says volunteers and donations will be warmly welcomed throughout December and community members looking to receive a hamper this year can call Uniting Care Kippax or their partner organisations City Care Charnwood or St John’s Care Reid from Tuesday, November 26, to register.

The community is also invited to join Uniting Care Kippax’s special Christmas Day lunch, to share in the essence of the Kippax community.

“We’re about transforming community together so that everybody has a place, everybody gets a chance to participate and belong,” says Steve.

Uniting Care Kippax, corner of Luke Street and Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Call 6254 1733, email reception@kippax.org.au or visit kippax.org.au

Children's centre's big on community

CHILDREN are at the core of the YMCA Early Learning Centre in Holt but what really makes the centre stand out is its involvement in the community, says director Michelle Johnson.

“The biggest part about us that is so special is that the centre and staff are embedded in the community,” she says.

“Our relationships are beyond just the children.”

From ages six weeks to six years, YMCA Early Learning Centre Holt has been designed to help educate small children and their families through play based learning while embracing tools of communication, language and social and emotional development.

With a team of 24 passionate staff, one qualified chef and the ability to house 88 children on any given day, Michelle says that the entire team is fully devoted to helping every child achieve the early learning outcomes of identity, connection to the world, sense of wellbeing, confidence, involvement in learning and effective communication skills – all while giving families a space to strengthen their relationships.

“The best feedback we get is on accessibility and how we change our operating hours to suit families better,” says Michelle.

“We even hold an early breakfast once a month for families and their children so they can enjoy that time with them.”

YMCA Holt Early Learning, 180 Starke Street, Holt. Call 62547545 or visit canberra.ymca.org.au