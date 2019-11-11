Hub gives support to migrants and refugees

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NEW service will deliver support services for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers settling in Canberra, according to Multicultural Affairs Minister Chris Steel.

The service, which will be lead by the Multicultural Hub, will deliver settlement information, advice and support in the first five years of a migrant, refugee or asylum seeker’s arrival in Canberra, and beyond if required.

This new service will also provide tailored assistance to meet individual needs on issues such as housing, access to health services and trauma support, employment, transport, legal assistance and logistics such as how and where to register a car.

As part of the service, an inaugural expo will be held during Harmony Week next year. It will be followed by regular expos to connect new Canberrans with the community, services, information, advice, social and economic opportunities in the ACT and surrounding regions.