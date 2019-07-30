Hundreds of free plants up for grabs in Civic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ABOUT 1000 plants will be given away tomorrow (July 30) in the lead up to the City Renewal Authority’s “refresh” for next season.

Around Civic and Braddon tomorrow, the NCA will be giving away varieties of Salvia (Mirage, Leucantha Velour Mix), Nandina (Citylights), Arctotis (Safari Daises), Diascia (Picadilly, Little Dreamer) and Dianthus (Super Parfait, Everlast).

City Renewal Authority chief executive Malcolm Snow says these particular flower displays have been installed in several public spaces in Civic and Braddon since August last year.

“As winter progresses and spring approaches, we refresh our flower displays with more seasonal varieties, but we don’t want the existing plants to go to waste,” he says.

“We want them to go to good homes where they will be enjoyed by the community in their own gardens and balconies.”

The giveaway begins at 12.30pm across three different locations:

Latin American Plaza (corner of Marcus Clarke and Rimmer streets) in Civic;

The corner of Lonsdale and Elouera streets in Braddon; and

Petrie Plaza (near Bunda Street) in Civic.

There is a limit of four plants per person.