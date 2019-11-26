Hush, hush as cops swarm Belconnen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE will be swarming Belconnen tonight (November 26), but they’re not saying precisely where or why.

Police and partner agencies are conducting a training exercise between 7.30pm and midnight and say there will be an increased number of uniformed emergency personnel visible in Belconnen.

Police say the public should not be alarmed if they see police or other personnel carrying weapons.

“People who see the training should not be concerned that any of the locations are under any threat,” they say.

“Training such as this helps ensure that response capabilities are continually improved.”