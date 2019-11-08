Ice dealers arrested in Queanbeyan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR people, a teenager and three women, have been arrested in Queanbeyan over their alleged involvement in the supply of “ice”, cannabis and MDMA throughout the region.

Following investigations, a 33-year-old woman was the first to be arrested during a vehicle stop in Queanbeyan at about 5.45am, yesterday (November 7).

A search of the woman’s Toyota Prado led to the seizure of almost a kilogram of cannabis allegedly secreted in the vehicle. The woman was taken to Queanbeyan Police Station and charged with 27 counts of supplying a prohibited drug. She will face the Queanbeyan Local Court in December.

Shortly after, officers executed a search warrant in Boronia street Karabar where they allegedly located and seized drugs and cash. A woman, aged 53, was arrested at the property and will also face court next month on drug supply charges.

Then, at about 9.30am, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Jordan Place, Queanbeyan, where they located and seized drugs, weapons (knuckle dusters), electronic surveillance equipment, mobile phones and cash.

A 33-year-old woman was charged with 67 counts of drug supply, three counts of ongoing supply, knowingly exposing children to drugs and three traffic offences. She faces court today.

At the same property, a 17-year-old was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, 12 counts of drug supply and two counts of ongoing supply. He will face a Children’s Court at a later date.

Police inquiries are continuing and further charges are expected to be laid.