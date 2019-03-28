‘Iconic’ jet takes a three-month break

THE Captain Cook Memorial Jet won’t be in operation until mid-2019, according to the National Capital Authority (NCA). 

NCA chief operating officer Lachlan Wood says the jet has been experiencing technical difficulties.

“Completing the required repairs and maintenance works to the jet whist not operating will create efficiencies and minimise the jet’s overall down-time,” Mr Wood says.

“Phase one of the project will see the refurbishment of the flow control valve located within the pump-station replaced, with parts due to arrive from England within the coming weeks.”

He says phase two of the project will see scheduled maintenance completed on the jet including the fitting of a new access system to the jet’s outlet structure, ensuring safe access to the jet.

“The jet is a complex piece of infrastructure, which requires ongoing repairs and maintenance to ensure it remains as one of Canberra’s landmark attractions,” Mr Wood says.

