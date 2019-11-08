Images reveal offenders after Crace assault

POLICE have released face-fit images of two men after they allegedly assaulted a “young person” in Crace last month.

One man had a prominent line in his right eyebrow.

The two men are said to have assaulted the young person at about 2pm on the Duncan Dunbar Reserve off Medhurst Crescent.

The other was wearing a black Nike cap and a black tracksuit at the time.

The first person is described being between 18 and 22 years of age, 185 to 195cm tall, of solid build and of Pacific Islander appearance with a prominent line in his right eyebrow. He was wearing a blue/grey faded bucket hat at the time.

The second person is described as between 18 and 22 years of age, 170 to 180 cm tall, of slim build and of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance. He was wearing a black Nike cap and a black tracksuit at the time.

These men have also been seen driving a silver or white tradesman van, possibly a Mitsubishi Express.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6448105. 

