Indecent acts alleged in Tuggeranong department store

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A 49-year-old Gordon man was arrested after he was reported for having committed indecent acts in a Tuggeranong department store on Sunday (December 22).
Police say the man was apprehended a short time later in a nearby store and faces a charge of committing an act of indecency on a person under 16 years.
Police says that anyone who is aware of an incident, or notices anyone acting suspiciously around a child, to call 131 444 immediately, or in the case of an emergency call 000.
They say the quicker police can respond and attend to an incident of this nature, the quicker they can target the area and surrounds to locate the offender.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor