Indecent acts alleged in Tuggeranong department store

A 49-year-old Gordon man was arrested after he was reported for having committed indecent acts in a Tuggeranong department store on Sunday (December 22).

Police say the man was apprehended a short time later in a nearby store and faces a charge of committing an act of indecency on a person under 16 years.

Police says that anyone who is aware of an incident, or notices anyone acting suspiciously around a child, to call 131 444 immediately, or in the case of an emergency call 000.

They say the quicker police can respond and attend to an incident of this nature, the quicker they can target the area and surrounds to locate the offender.