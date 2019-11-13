India accelerates on road to economic growth

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production will be showcased at the annual address of the Australia India Business Council ACT chapter. This is a sponsored post.

A RANGE of Indian-made Royal Enfield motorbikes, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, will be showcased at the annual address of the Australia India Business Council ACT chapter.

AIBC is the peak body representing bilateral trade and investment relations between Australia and India and the theme of the annual address at the Hyatt Hotel Canberra on November 25 is “Making India a $5 trillion economy – opportunities and challenges”.

In the current financial year, India will grow to a $3 trillion economy, the sixth largest in the world. The Indian government is setting its sights on making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024–25.

To achieve this objective, India’s exports will have to keep growing. One such market is India’s two-wheeler industry, which has seen export growth of four per cent growth in the first half of this financial year.

Royal Enfield is a leader in the global, mid-size motorcycle market and has also seen a tremendous growth in the past decade, becoming one of the most popular consumer brands from India in the world.

The cult motorcycle brand has also shown a lift in its export market especially in FY 2019-20 courtesy soaring demands for its latest models – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, its first modern twin-cylinder motorcycles in 50 years.

Royal Enfield’s export numbers reflect its aggressive push into newer global markets. In October its export numbers grew by 987 per cent.

Starting in the UK city of Redditch in 1901, Royal Enfield has challenged the conventions of the motorcycle industry for more than a century.

The brand with a strong British legacy of 118 years that includes the two World Wars, has been manufacturing the oldest motorcycle in continuous production – the Bullet.

The limited-edition Royal Enfield Pegasus is based on its popular model Classic, inspired by the legendary Royal Enfield Flying Flea from World War II.

It made its journey from UK to India in 1950s where it is currently manufactured across three world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India.

Today, Royal Enfield is one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the world and one of the leading players in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc) globally. It is now available in Australia, with a dealership in Canberra.

More on the AIBC is at aibc.org.au

More on Royal Enfield motorcycles at royalenfield.com.au

ACT dealer is Team Moto Canberra, 30 Ipswich Street, Fyshwick. To book a test ride call 6108 3479.

Tickets for the AIBC annual address can be booked at trybooking.com/book/event?eid=561534 or via premier.ticketek.com.au/Shows/Show.aspx?sh=ACTAIBC19