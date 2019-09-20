‘Interim’ step in weekend bus services

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN “interim updated weekend bus timetable”, starting from Saturday, September 28, promises “increased reliability” for weekend travellers.

According to Judith Sturman, executive group manager of Transport Canberra Operations: said: “The frequent rapid services – which make up 70 per cent of boardings remain, along with regular local services. Extended hours of coverage, including later night services on Sundays and public holidays will also be maintained in the timetable.

“With the key aim is to give customers certainty and a reliable service, and I acknowledge that the reduction will mean that some customers will need to review their trips during this interim period.

“We’ve worked closely with Transport Workers Union and driver representatives on the timetable to ensure we maintain an expanded weekend service which, importantly, will also improve reliability, with some adjustments also made to improve connections between services.

“Transport Canberra is continuing to recruit more bus drivers so we can be confident of providing a return to the weekend network timetable in coming months.”

The new weekend timetables are at transport.act.gov.au