Is this women one of the Hawker knifepoint robbers?

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The three people, captured on CCTV, that police want to talk to in relation to a knifepoint robbery in Hawker.

THREE people were threatened with a knife and robbed at the Hawker shopping centre early this morning.

Police allege that two men and a woman approached the trio near a charity bin on Springvale Drive just after midnight (December 24), produced a knife and demanded money before fleeing towards Undoolya Street.

Police are seeking to identify the three people believed to involved and have what they believe to be CCTV photos of them.

The two men are described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance.

A man wanted in connection with a robbery in Hawker… he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white pattern across the chest, a black cap, dark pants, dark socks and white sandals.

The first man was wearing a black T-shirt with a white pattern across the chest, a black cap, dark pants, dark socks and white sandals.

The second man has dark hair and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark blue shorts and grey runners.

The woman police want to talk to in relation to the aggravated robbery in Haker this morning… described as Caucasian with long, dark hair, wearing an orange top and black leggings.

The woman is described as Caucasian in appearance with long, dark hair. She was wearing an orange top and black leggings.

Anyone who can identify the people or has information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNight truck fire treated as suspicious
Next articlePolice release images of alleged attackers
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply