Is this women one of the Hawker knifepoint robbers?

THREE people were threatened with a knife and robbed at the Hawker shopping centre early this morning.

Police allege that two men and a woman approached the trio near a charity bin on Springvale Drive just after midnight (December 24), produced a knife and demanded money before fleeing towards Undoolya Street.

Police are seeking to identify the three people believed to involved and have what they believe to be CCTV photos of them.

The two men are described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance.

The first man was wearing a black T-shirt with a white pattern across the chest, a black cap, dark pants, dark socks and white sandals.

The second man has dark hair and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark blue shorts and grey runners.

The woman is described as Caucasian in appearance with long, dark hair. She was wearing an orange top and black leggings.

Anyone who can identify the people or has information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.