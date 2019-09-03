It took three months to report Nathan as missing

IT’S been about three months since Nathan Booth went missing but police were only alerted of his disappearance this week.

Missing man Nathan Booth

The 40-year-old has not been seen or heard from since early June.

He is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 179cm (5’10”) tall, with short dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, and of medium build.

Police hold concerns for Nathan’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote reference 6434580.

