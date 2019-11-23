Jennifer, 17, is missing; any clues, anyone?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SEVENTEEN-year-old Jennifer Robertson is missing.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since earlier this morning (November 23). She was last seen at a home in Kambah, however police believe she may be in, or making her way to the city.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, with long brown hair, blue eyes, and of medium build, wearing a black polo shirt, black board shorts and black Converse shoes.

Police and Jennifer’s family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information should call 131444.