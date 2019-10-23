Joel’s ‘disgusted’ in ACT Labor’s treatment of renters

BETTER Renting’s executive director Joel Dignam has described the ACT government’s refusal to commit funding to the Tenants’ Union ACT as a “slap in the face” to people who rent in Canberra. 

Better Renting executive director Joel Dignam

“Renters’ money should be invested in supporting renters, yet the Tenants’ Union ACT receives less than quarter of the interest that the government earns on bond deposits,” Mr Dignam says.

“The money earned on rental bonds is renters’ money and should be used accordingly.”

The ACT government is instead opting for a tender process but Mr Dignam is calling on Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay to stop the tender process and funding to the Tenants’ Union so it can help meet the increasing demand for their services in the ACT.

“For Minister Ramsay to consider a tender suggests that the ACT government wants to reduce this further,” he says.

“This is a disgusting way of treating people who rent.”

Mr Dignam says Better Renting helps women to escape domestic violence, helps families to avoid homelessness and helps vulnerable people to get back bonds worth thousands of dollars.

