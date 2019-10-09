Jogger assaulted on Weston bike path

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are looking for a cyclist who witnessed an assault on a jogger in Weston on Sunday evening (October 6).

Police say that at about 7.45pm, the victim was running on a bike path near the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and McInnes Street, Weston, when he was approached by two men.

It is alleged one man demanded money from the victim before both men assaulted him.

During the assault, a cyclist approached and the was able to flee.

Police are urging the cyclist or any other witnesses to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.