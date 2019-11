Share Canberra's trusted news:

DELAYS are expected at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Boddington Crescent, Kambah, following a two-vehicle incident involving an ambulance and a car.

Two northbound lanes on Drakeford Drive are closed while ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Ambulance Service and ACT police are on scene.

Three people were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The community is asked to avoid the area.