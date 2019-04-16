Keep public servants in Canberra, says candidate

CANBERRA Independent Senate candidate Anthony Pesec is pushing to keep public service jobs in the ACT. 

“The only jobs transfers that should occur are within our city,” Mr Pesec says.

“Despite the promises of both major parties, Gungahlin continues to lack a major public service employment centre.”

If elected, Mr Pesec says he will use his vote in the Senate to bargain for the next public service entity to be created in Gungahlin.

“The move of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to Armidale has been a disaster,” he says.

“The authority has lost key personnel and its functionality has been compromised.

“Gungahlin has more than twice the population of Armidale. This is where an Australian government needs to be investing in jobs growth.

“If the new government elected in May wants support from an independent ACT senator, it will need to show its bona fides about supporting employment and growth in Gungahlin.”

CityNews

